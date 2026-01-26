Bihar: School teacher held for raising slogans in support of Jinnah during Republic Day prog

Supaul (Bihar) Jan 26 (PTI) A teacher was arrested in Bihar's Supaul district for allegedly raising slogans in support of Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a school programme on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations on Monday, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the authorities of Utkramit High School in the Kishanpur Police Station area, the teacher was apprehended, and an investigation is underway, Supaul SP Sarath RS told PTI.

"Some objectionable slogans were raised by a teacher. A complaint was lodged with the Kishanpur Police Station. We are investigating the matter," the superintendent of police said.

Kishanpur Station House Officer Gyan Ranjan said the accused teacher raised slogans during a programme at the school on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations in the morning.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, in which students are seen responding "amar rahe (long live)" to the call "Jinnah" by the accused teacher.

In the video, a student was also seen alleging that the teacher had compared Pakistan to heaven.

PTI could not verify the authenticity of the video clip. PTI SUK BDC