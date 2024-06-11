Bihar school teachers failing to attend compulsory training not to get increment

Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday said that school teachers who will fail to attend compulsory in-service residential training before June 30 will not get be entitled to the next annual increment on their salaries.

The state Education Department also directed all district education officers (DEOs) not to issue fresh transfer orders to school teachers till the posting process of recently recruited 1.87 lakh 'Exclusive Teachers' is completed.

Panchayat Teachers or 'Niyojit' teachers, who cleared their competency tests, are called 'Exclusive Teachers' in Bihar and they enjoy regular government employee status.

In a letter, Additional Chief Secretary, Education department, S Siddhartha on Tuesday directed the DEOs to identify teachers who have not attended their compulsory in-service residential training in their respective areas and ensure that they attend the training programme before June 30 this year.

"Around 6 lakh government teachers in the state have so far (from July 30, 2024 to till date) attended their compulsory in-service residential training programme. But there are still a large number of government teachers who have not attended it so far despite repeated instructions. If they fail to attend the training programme before June 30, 2024, they will not be entitled for the next annual increment on their salaries," the letter read.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of the state government has been organizing residential training programmes for old as well as newly recruited teachers. The training for teachers is being organised at 78 centres of the government across the state.

"The in-service residential training for teachers is important to refresh their knowledge and keep it up to the mark. The objective of SCERT is to organize pre-service and in-service training of teachers, develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices among them," said a senior official of the department on the condition of anonymity. PTI PKD NN