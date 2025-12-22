Bihar sees drop in murders, dacoity, riots compared to last year: Official

Patna, Dec 22 (PTI) Bihar has witnessed a decline in crimes over the past year due to "accelerated action" at the state level, an official said on Monday.

Additional chief secretary of home department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, told reporters that compared to 2024, murders declined by 7.72 per cent, dacoity cases by 24.87 per cent, and riots by 17.97 per cent.

He informed that further action is being taken to improve law and order through the construction of police buildings, recruitment of 19,000 constables, constitute more units to control narcotics and cybercrimes, and streamline traffic management.

Between January and November, Bihar Police arrested 3,35,116 people, including 5,620 for murder, 1,054 for dacoity, 2,082 for loot, and 3,630 under the SC/ST Act. Firearms and cartridges recovered during the period included 4,528 guns and 28,414 cartridges, he added.

Chaudhary also highlighted actions by the prohibition unit, which seized over 33 lakh litres of country and foreign liquor and confiscated 643 vehicles. A special team conducted 36 operations outside the state, seizing 2.15 lakh litres of liquor and vehicles.

He said anti-Naxal missions have reduced the number of districts affected by Left Wing Extremism from 22 in 2013 to zero. Four districts - Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Lakhisarai - have been marked as "Legacy and Thrust" districts by the central government.

The Economic Offences Unit investigated 103 cases, seizing 11 lakh cubic feet of illegally mined sand. Under the PMLA, proposals worth Rs 339.34 crore were sent to the Enforcement Directorate, of which assets worth Rs 51.9 crore have been seized.

Chaudhary added that 5,624 cybercrime cases were reported in the state, with 1,000 arrests. Around 1.1 lakh online complaints of cyber fraud were received, leading to Rs 106.3 crore being put on hold in suspicious accounts and Rs 7.36 crore returned to victims.

Under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), services through Dial 112 have assisted over 50 lakh people in the last three years, with an average response time of 14 minutes, the second-best in India.

He also announced the launch of the 'Abhay Brigade' for the safety of female students and said Women Help Desks have been established in 855 police stations, also assisting transgender individuals. PTI SUK MNB