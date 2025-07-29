Bihar sends a proposal to the Center for another tiger reserve in Kaimur

Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) Enthused by the sharp increase in the tiger population at Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), the only national park in Bihar, the Bihar government has sent a proposal to the Centre seeking permission to develop ‘Kaimur wildlife sanctuary' (KWLS) into another tiger reserve.

While speaking at a function organised on the occasion of International Tiger Day, Bihar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sunil Kumar, said, "A new tiger reserve is expected soon in Kaimur district, and a proposal has already been sent to the Central government for final approval.

"The population of tigers has substantially increased in Bihar over the years. The number of tigers in Bihar has increased eightfold over the past 12 years, demonstrating that the state is an excellent habitat for tiger breeding," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC), Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, who was also present on the occasion, shared key directives regarding tiger conservation, stressing the importance of avoiding encroachment into tiger habitats and letting them reign as the true kings of the forest.

It may be recalled that the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district recorded a 75 per cent increase in tiger numbers.

As per the report - 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022' - released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India on July 29, 2023, the VTR recorded a 75 per cent increase in the number of tigers from 31 in 2018 to 54 in 2022.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, a painting and quiz competition was also organised at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, popularly known as Patna Zoo. PTI PKD SBN SBN