Bihar: Senior IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande resigns from service

Patna, Sep 19 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande on Thursday said he has resigned from service.

Lande, an officer of the 2006 batch of Bihar cadre, was the Inspector General of the Purnea range.

He is the second IPS officer of the state to resign from service in the last two months.

In August, 2019-batch officer Kamya Mishra resigned from the service. She was the SP of Darbhanga rural.

Speaking to reporters after tendering his resignation, Lande said, "I have resigned from IPS because of some personal reasons. I will remain in Bihar and continue to work for the people." He was the SP of several districts, including Munger, Araria and Patna City. He also went to Maharashtra on deputation for five years. He returned to Bihar in 2022 and joined as the deputy inspector general of Kosi range.