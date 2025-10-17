Bihar: Shahabuddin's son Osama set to make political debut on RJD ticket

Patna, Oct 17 (PTI) Gangster-turned-politician Mohd Shahabuddin's son Osama is all set to make his political debut in Bihar, on an RJD ticket, from the Raghunathpur assembly segment in Siwan, considered a fiefdom of his late father, who was a multiple-term party MP.

Osama, 31, has filed his nomination papers from Raghunathpur.

In his affidavit, he has disclosed immovable and movable assets worth over Rs 2.31 crore. Her spouse holds immovable and movable assets worth more than Rs 5.70 crore.

Osama also faces several criminal cases, which mostly pertain to the Arms Act, 1959.

Shahabuddin, a four-term MP of Lalu Prasad's RJD, had been convicted in cases of murder and attempt to murder.

Earlier in the day, addressing an election rally in Saran district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the opposition RJD for giving a ticket to Osama, asking how it can ensure the security of the people of Bihar if it fields such candidates.

"I just saw the list of RJD candidates for the upcoming polls. The name of Shahabuddin's son is on the list. You tell me, if RJD gives a ticket to Shahabuddin's son, how can Bihar remain safe? People need to remain alert about parties like the RJD," he said.

Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI SUK RBT