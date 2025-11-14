Bihar shows future elections will be fought on development, not caste or religion: Goa CM

Panaji, Nov 14 (PTI) With trends reflecting that the BJP-led NDA is poised to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the people of the eastern state have shown that all future elections will be fought on the agenda of development, not along religion or caste lines.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said that the people of Bihar have clearly indicated that they want a government that believes in development and not in "jungle raj".

People have shown that all elections in the future will be fought on the agenda of development and not on the basis of religion or caste lines, he said.

The BJP leader congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leadership and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the victory.

The NDA is leading in more than 180 of the eastern state's 243 assembly seats, with trends indicating that the saffron party is poised to post its biggest tally.

"It is a clean sweep. The NDA government has been elected in Bihar," Sawant said.

Bihar has witnessed infrastructure and human resource development under the leadership of PM Modi, he said, adding that people have voted for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. PTI RPS ARU