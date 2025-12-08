Bihar: Siwan MP gets extortion call, police say hunt on for suspect

Siwan, Dec 8 (PTI) JD(U)'s Siwan MP Vijaylaxmi Devi lodged a police complaint, alleging that she received an extortion call on her mobile phone demanding Rs 10 lakh.

The caller also threatened to kill her if she did not meet the demand, police said.

A case was registered on the basis of the complaint at the Mairwa police station on Sunday, they said.

Police on Monday said they have identified the person who made the call, and have started a hunt to nab him.

They said that during technical surveillance, it was also found that the same person had made similar extortion calls to Barharia MLA Indradev Singh.

The accused had been targeting multiple public officials across the district using the same modus operandi, they added. PTI SUK SOM