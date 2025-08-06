Bihar: Six children injured in wall collapse in Sheohar

Patna, Aug 6 (PTI) At least six children were injured after a wall collapsed in Bihar's Sheohar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Masaurha village within Piprahi police station limits when the children aged between 5 and 7 years climbed onto a compound wall and sat on it to watch a monkey.

Locals claimed that unable to bear the weight of the children, the wall collapsed, leading to injuries to six of them.

"The injured children were rescued and taken to a hospital by locals. Their condition is reported to be out of danger," Piprahi SHO Subodh Kumar Mahto told reporters.

The matter is being investigated, he added. PTI COR PKD MNB