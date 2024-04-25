Bihar: Six die in Patna hotel blaze; woman, grandson charred to death in Sasaram

Patna/Sasaram, Apr 25 (PTI) Six persons, including three women, were killed and 15 injured in a major fire that erupted inside a hotel near Patna junction on Thursday, police said.

In an another incident in Sasaram, a woman and her 12-year-old grandson were charred to death when their hut caught fire in the evening, officials said.

Bihar Governor Rajendra V Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Patna incident.

"The incident at a multi-storey building near Patna junction is very tragic. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed in this incident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured", the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

"The CM has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident at Hotel Pal near Patna junction. Instructions have been given for proper treatment of the injured. The CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. I wish for the speedy recovery of those who sustained burn injuries", the Chief Minister's Office said.

According to Chandra Prakash, SP (City Central), Patna, rescue work is over at the hotel where the blaze had erupted around 11 am.

"Among the six dead are three women. In addition, two persons with severe burn injuries have been admitted to a hospital", Prakash told reporters. The cause of the incident is not known, he added.

District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok told PTI, "A fire audit has been ordered of all hotels and commercial establishments located in congested localities like the one near Patna junction." In the Sasaram incident, a woman and her 12-year-old grandson were charred to death when their hut caught fire at Dongra Tola, under the jurisdiction of Dinara police station on Thursday evening, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajmuni Kunwar (70) and her grandson Ajeet Kumar. The cause of fire is not known, said Dinara SHO Vinay Kumar. PTI CORR NAC PKD MNB