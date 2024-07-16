Bihar: Six killed, several injured as speeding jeep rams into parked truck

Patna, Jul 16 (PTI) Six people were killed and several others were injured when the jeep they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in Barh area on the outskirts of Patna on Tuesday, police said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to reporters, Barh II Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhisek Singh said, "The incident took place on National Highway 31 (Bakhtiyarpur-Nalanda) in Barh early on Tuesday." "According to eyewitnesses, the jeep in which victims were travelling hit a truck parked on the roadside from behind. Four people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment," he said.

The other injured persons have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, Singh said, adding further investigation is underway.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths in the road accident.

The CMO, in a statement, said that Nitish Kumar expressed his deep anguish on the accident and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. PTI PKD ACD