Bihar sizzles as 17 places record temperature over 42 degrees Celsius

Patna, Apr 29 (PTI) Bihar reeled under sizzling heat as the day temperature crossed 42 degrees Celsius at 17 places on Monday.

Severe heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the coming days, the Met department said.

While Sheikhpura district recorded the highest temperature of 44 deg C, Aurangabad registered 43.6 deg C, followed by Madhubani at 43.3 deg C, and Arwal 43.2 deg C.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the state for another three or four days.

"People are advised to avoid exposure to heat, keep cool and avoid dehydration," a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions prevailed in the districts of Gaya and Nawada (42.8 deg C each), Bhojpur (42.7), Siwan and Dehri (42.6 each), Banka (42.4), Khagaria and Valmiki Nagar (42.3 each), Saran (42.2), Nalanda and Jamui (42.1 each) and Bhagalpur (42).

Other cities which recorded temperatures above 41 deg C are Patna (41.6), Purnea (41.5), Supaul (41.4), and Begusarai and Saharsa (41.1 each). PTI PKD SBN SBN