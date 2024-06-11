Bihar sizzles as mercury tops 44 deg C at several places

Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) Bihar reeled under severe heat on Tuesday, with the mercury shooting past the 44 degrees Celsius mark at nine places in the state, the Met Department said.

Buxar recorded the highest temperature at 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhojpur (45.3 deg C), Aurangabad (45.1 deg C), Arwal and Dehri (45 deg C each), Gaya (44.5 deg C), Rajgir (44.1 deg C), Ziradei and Bikramganj (44 deg C each), it said.

The scorching heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration,” a senior official of Bihar Disaster Management Department (DMD) said.

In view of the heatwave conditions in the state, the education department had on Monday announced closure of all government-run schools till June 15.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also directed district magistrates to take preventative measures to handle the situation.

“There should be adequate arrangement of drinking water at various places in all districts. The general public should be made aware of the symptoms of heat wave and its prevention. People affected by heat wave should be treated immediately in hospitals/medical colleges,” according to a CMO release. PTI PKD RBT