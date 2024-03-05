Bihar: Small Army aircraft lands on field in Gaya after malfunction, pilots injured

Gaya, Mar 5 (PTI) Two trainee pilots were injured as a small aircraft of the Indian Army landed on a field in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday morning moments after it took off, officials said.

The microlight aircraft of the Army's Officers' Training Academy (OTA) landed on the field in Bagdaha village's Paharpur in Bodh Gaya sub-division around 9.15 am, they said.

"During the training session, the aircraft experienced a malfunction and caused a massive sound. Eventually, it landed on the field," a police officer said.

Two trainee pilots were on board and they sustained minor injuries, he said.

The villagers helped in rescuing the pilots and informed the police and the OTA.

The pilots were taken to the base camp for treatment, police said.

There was no damage to any civilian property due to the incident, they said. PTI CORR PKD SOM