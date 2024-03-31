Bihar: 'Special cover' issued to commemorate 250 years of world's first postal stamp release

Patna, Mar 31 (PTI) The Department of Posts in Bihar on Sunday issued a “special cover” to commemorate 250 years of the release of the world's first postal stamp from Patna.

The “special cover” was released by Anil Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of Bihar Postal Circle, at a function here.

“This is a true and rich tribute to our postal culture and history. The copper stamp is a symbol of adventure and wonder that has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations. It represents the power of storytelling to transport us to fantastical realms and ignite our imaginations,” Kumar said.

A ‘copper stamp’ was issued from Patna (Azimabad) in March 1774.

The Department of Posts, Bihar Circle, also organised a philatelic exhibition ‘Saga of Communication Through Stamps’ at the General Post Office (GPO), Patna. PTI PKD RBT