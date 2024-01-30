Bihar: Special postal cover released on Gandhi's death anniversary

Patna, Jan 30 (PTI) The Postal Department's Bihar Circle released a special cover on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday.

The cover was released by Chief Postmaster General Anil Kumar at a function here.

"Mahatma Gandhi had a special relationship with Bihar... It is the Champaran Satyagraha of Bihar that transformed Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi into Mahatma Gandhi. Many memories of the father of the nation are also associated with Gaya, Patna, Munger and Bhagalpur of Bihar," Kumar said.

The principles that Gandhi followed and taught throughout his life are extremely valuable for humanity, he added.

Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed each year on January 30. It marks the 1948 assassination of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. PTI PKD SOM