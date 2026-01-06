Patna: Alok Raj on Tuesday resigned from the post of chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), within a week of his appointment, citing “personal and unavoidable reasons”.

Raj, a 1989-batch retired IPS officer, was appointed to the post on December 31, 2025.

“I have resigned due to some personal and unavoidable reasons. I have sent my resignation to the competent authority,” he told PTI, without elaborating further.

Raj had earlier served as the DGP, and was also the chairman-cum-CMD of the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation.