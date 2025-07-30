Bihar: State pollution board appeals to motorists to observe ‘No Honking Day’ in Patna on Sundays

Patna, Jul 30 (PTI) In a bid to reduce noise pollution in Patna, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has appealed to motorists to observe a ‘No Honking Day’ in the city every Sunday.

Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution and has an adverse impact on one's health, the BSPCB said in a statement.

“The BSPCB appeals to the general public to refrain from using vehicle horns at least on Sundays (except for emergency services). Let us observe No Honking Day every Sunday,” it said.

Noise pollution causes irritability, hearing loss, high blood pressure and heart problems among other health conditions, it said.

The BSPCB monitors noise pollution levels at around 950 locations in Patna. PTI PKD RBT