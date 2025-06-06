Bihar STF arrests four, including suspended constable for hatching conspiracy to kill 2 persons

Samastipur, Jun 6 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police on Friday arrested four persons, including a suspended constable, from Samastipur district for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill two persons, an officer said.

The STF also recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, an Insas rifle with four magazines and 70 live cartridges, a rifle and a double barrel gun with more than 60 live cartridges from their possession. Besides, they also recovered documents of several immovable assets from the premises of the suspended constable.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saroj Singh (suspended police constable), Nishant Kumar Rai, Prashuram Singh and Munna Yadav.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (STF) Kundan Krishnan said, "The STF in coordination with district police conducted searches at the premise of the suspended police constable in Sultanpur area on Friday morning. Searches were conducted following an input that all four were hatching a conspiracy to kill two persons - Prince Mukhiya and Naveen Singh. They had procured arms and ammunition for the purpose." When the security personnel reached the premise of Saroj Singh, he along with his associates started fleeing, said the ADG, adding they also fired at the security personnel.

"But they were immediately overpowered by the security personnel. A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 assault rifle and an Insas rifle, were seized from their possession. No security personnel were injured in the firing by the accused. The security personnel did not fire in self-defence", he said.

All accused have been arrested and further investigation is on. Investigations have revealed that Saroj Singh was already facing several criminal cases against him. PTI PKD RG