Bihar: Student dies after being beaten up by classmates in school

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Oct 19 (PTI) A class 11 student in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday succumbed to injuries received on the previous day at his school where two groups of students had clashed inside the classroom, a police officer said.

According to Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar, deceased Saurabh Kumar was a student of Turki government high school, situated in Kurhani block of the district.

"Saurabh and his friends had clashed with another group led by Om Prakash and Prahlad. A video of the fight has gone viral on social media. Saurabh was struck on his head with a bamboo stick. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last this morning," the police officer said.

He said that cross FIRs had been lodged by family members of students from both sides soon after the clash and, following the death, "the charge of murder will be added to the case lodged against those who attacked Saurabh".

Asked whether the deceased and the accused were minors, the SP replied, "That is not clear since the students were from a senior class. However, we are ascertaining their age from the school records." He said police were looking into all possible angles, including rumours that the clash was triggered over a love affair. PTI CORR NAC ACD