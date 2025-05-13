Bihar: Student injured in crude bomb explosion in college

Patna, May 13 (PTI) A student was injured after crude bombs were hurled on the campus of a college affiliated with the Patna University following a heated argument between two groups of students on Tuesday, police said.

The injured student has been identified as Sujit Pandey, a resident of Rohtas district.

Pirbahore Police Station SHO Abdul Haleem said the incident took place around 1 pm when students of the B N College were appearing for their examination. An explosion rocked the corridor of the examination block of the institute, triggering panic among examinees, he said.

"Within a few minutes, a second bomb was hurled, due to which the iron grill near the college gate fell on a student. The police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). His condition is reported to be critical," the officer said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that there was a heated argument between two groups of students during the day, he said.

"Hurling of crude bombs on the campus is suspected to be the result of the heated argument between them," he said, adding, "a case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused". PTI PKD BDC