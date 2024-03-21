Bihar: Students protest against move to discontinue plus-two classes in colleges

Patna, Mar 21 (PTI) A large number of students on Thursday staged protests outside the BJP and JD(U) offices here against the Bihar government’s decision to discontinue plus-two classes in colleges from April 1.

Advertisment

A section of students also blocked the movement of traffic as part of their demonstration on the Beer Chand Patel Marg.

“They have now been dispersed by the security forces,” SSP Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Adequate security personnel have also been deployed in the area to check any untoward incident, he said.

Advertisment

The protesters, comprising mainly Class-11 students, demanded that the decision be implemented from April 1, 2025.

In a notification, the Bihar government had last month announced that it was going to discontinue plus-two (intermediate) classes being held in colleges affiliated to various universities in the state, from April 1.

Intermediate education in all three streams – arts, science and commerce – will now be imparted only in higher secondary schools from the new session, it had said. PTI PKD RBT