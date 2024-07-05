Bihar: Sub-inspector among five dead in two road accidents

Patna/Gopalganj, Jul 5 (PTI) Five persons, including a sub-inspector of Bihar Police, died in separate road accidents in Patna and Gopalganj districts, officials said.

According to a statement issued by Bihar Police: “Woman sub-inspector Satibha Kumari and her driver Mananjay Kumar died on the spot when a heavily-loaded truck overturned and fell on their car near Futniganj area in Gopalganj district around 3 pm on Thursday. The incident took place when the SI was on duty.” The truck driver is absconding and search is underway to trace him, it said.

The last rites of Satibha Kumari took place in Gopalganj on Friday in the presence of senior police officers.

In another incident, two children died at Punpun area on the outskirts of Patna when their bike was hit by a speeding car.

“The incident took place in the morning on Friday when Babloo Prasad Yadav, the father, was taking his kids to Masaurhi area,” a police officer said. PTI PKD RBT