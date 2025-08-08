Bihar: Sub-inspector found hanging in his house in Gayaji

Gayaji (Bihar), Aug 8 (PTI) A sub-inspector (SI) posted with the SSP office in Bihar's Gayaji allegedly died by hanging on Friday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Anuj Kashyap, a resident of Saharsa district.

Talking to reporters, Gayaji SSP Anand Kumar, said, "The exact cause is not known. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his house. He was married but living alone here. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination." "Forensic experts have also been engaged to assist investigators. His family members have been informed", the SSP added. PTI COR PKD MNB