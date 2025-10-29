Bihar suffered for years due to apathy of 'lantern' regime: Delhi CM

Muzaffarpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday alleged that Bihar suffered for years due to the apathy of the ‘lantern’ regime, the poll symbol of the RJD, which ruled the state for 15 years.

Addressing rallies at Muzaffarpur and Patna in poll-bound Bihar, Gupta also claimed that the ‘lantern’ regime only cared about the welfare of their family members.

“I want to ask, why has Bihar suffered for so many years? It’s because those who were part of the previous government, during the regime of the ‘lantern’ (RJD), cared only about their own families, not about the people of Bihar. Why did the youth of Bihar have to leave their homes and go elsewhere to earn a living?” she said at the Muzaffarpur rally.

Reacting to her speech, the Congress asserted that the Delhi CM “exposed the shortcomings of her own government in Bihar”.

“For the past 20 years, the NDA government has been in power in Bihar. Rekha Gupta is stating that no development has taken place in Bihar. The question is—who stopped Nitish Kumar from developing Bihar?” the party said in a post on X.

Echoing the Congress, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Madam Delhi CM indicting her own useless BJP alliance of Bihar. Good to see this honesty, especially after her own fake ghat and fake Air Quality Index monitoring numbers”. PTI NAC PKD RBT