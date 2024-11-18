Bihar teacher accused of causing serious eye injury to 12-year-old student for skipping homework

Arwal (Bihar), Nov 18 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy sustained a serious eye injury after being allegedly beaten by his teacher at a school in Bihar's Arwal district for not completing his homework, police said on Monday.
Police have registered a case against the teacher and the management of the private school in the district’s Umairabad area following a complaint by the victim's family.
The boy, a class 5 student, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna.
Speaking to reporters, victim Amit Raj said, "I sustained a severe injury to my left eye when my teacher started beating me with a stick for not doing my homework on November 13. I told my parents, and they immediately took me to the hospital for treatment." Family members of the victim said the boy was referred to a Patna hospital for more specialised care. They also claimed that doctors had informed them the eye injury was serious in nature.
Arwal SP Rajendra Kumar Bheelsaid, "Amit’s family members lodged a complaint with police on Sunday against the teacher and the management of the school. A case has been registered for causing injury to the student. The matter is under investigation." PTI COR PKD MNB