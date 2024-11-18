Bihar teacher accused of causing serious eye injury to 12-year-old student for skipping homework

Arwal (Bihar), Nov 18 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy sustained a serious eye injury after being allegedly beaten by his teacher at a school in Bihar's Arwal district for not completing his homework, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Police have registered a case against the teacher and the management of the private school in the district’s Umairabad area following a complaint by the victim's family.

The boy, a class 5 student, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna.

Speaking to reporters, victim Amit Raj said, "I sustained a severe injury to my left eye when my teacher started beating me with a stick for not doing my homework on November 13. I told my parents, and they immediately took me to the hospital for treatment." Family members of the victim said the boy was referred to a Patna hospital for more specialised care. They also claimed that doctors had informed them the eye injury was serious in nature.

Advertisment

Arwal SP Rajendra Kumar Bheelsaid, "Amit’s family members lodged a complaint with police on Sunday against the teacher and the management of the school. A case has been registered for causing injury to the student. The matter is under investigation." PTI COR PKD MNB