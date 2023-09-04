Bihar teachers to launch state-wide stir from Sept 5

Patna: Teachers associations in Bihar will launch a state-wide agitation from September 5 against different measures taken by the state education department, including the reduction in the number of holidays during the coming festival season.

About 15 teachers' associations have unanimously decided to protest against the department's recent decision to reduce the number of festival holidays from 23 to 11, which includes three Sundays, from September to December.

They are also demanding withdrawal of departmental actions, including suspension, taken against government teachers who opposed recent measures taken by the department.

“All teachers of 75,309 government schools in the state will sport black ribbons as a mark of protest on September 5 - the Teachers Day. They will, however. participate in all academic activities at their respective schools throughout on that day. Besides, the teachers will burn effigies of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav outside block offices across Bihar on September 9,” Raju Singh, convener of TET primary teachers association told PTI Monday.

The decision on the protest was taken at a recent meeting of office bearers of 15 teachers' associations, Keshaw Kumar, the president of Teacher Association Bihar, told PTI.

“We (teachers) work 252 days in a year while the target set by the education department is only for 220 days. Though it is aware of it, the department reduced the number of leaves of the teachers. Those teachers who raised their voices against the department's decision were suspended or clarifications were sought from them. These are not acceptable,” he said.

A special holiday calendar was recently brought out by the state education department in a bid to ensure that primary and middle schools in the state achieve a number of maximum work days as stipulated under Right to Education Act. As per the new notification which was issued on August 29 the department reduced the number of festival holidays to 11 that were 23 between September to December. The notice also sought to bring uniformity across the state, though district education officers have been permitted to announce additional holidays with permission from the department.

The department also came out with a slew of stringent measures to infuse diligence among its teachers and officials and improve academic atmosphere in government-run schools in the state.

According to the new order the number of holidays during Durga Puja has been reduced to three days from six and a single day on Diwali (November 12). Another holiday will be given on Chitragupta Puja (Nov 15) and two days for Bihar's most popular festival Chhtah Puja (Nov 19 and 20) instead of the earlier practice of nine days at a stretch.

The order has sparked off a political slugfest between the opposition BJP and the ruling Mahagathbandhan government.