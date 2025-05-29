Bihar teen killed in celebratory firing at Jharkhand wedding

Chatra, May 29 (PTI) A teenager from Bihar was killed allegedly in celebratory firing at a wedding in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested, and the pistol used in the firing was seized, they said.

The incident happened late on Wednesday during a wedding procession in Barwa Kochwa village in Pratappur police station area, they said.

The victim, identified as Abhisekh Kumar (19), received bullet wounds on the neck and left hand. He was a resident of Bardih village in Imamganj police station area of Bihar's Gaya district, the same as the men who opened fire.

The accused were identified as Vikram Kumar (20) and Sumit Kumar (21), police said.

They were all part of the 'baraat' that arrived in Barwa Kochwa from Gaya. A pall of gloom descended over the village following the incident.

A case was registered and an investigation started, police said. PTI CORR BS SOM