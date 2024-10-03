Bihar: Teen shot dead, woman injured in clash

Patna, Oct 3 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was shot dead and a 50-year-old woman was injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Patna district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Golu, police added.

Satyakam, sub-divisional police officer of Sadar-II Patna, said, "The incident occurred around 7 PM when two groups clashed at Bibipur village within Gaurichak police station limits over some trivial issue." "According to local residents, a person suddenly fired at the opposing group, resulting in injuries to Golu and the woman. By the time police arrived and shifted the injured to the nearest government hospital, Golu succumbed to his injuries while the woman's condition is reported to be stable," he added.

A case has been registered and authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the shooter, the SDPO added. PTI PKD MNB