Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for "not disclosing gender-wise data" of electors who cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls even after four days of the voting.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not talk about issues like unemployment and migration in Bihar and indulged in "negative politics" during his poll campaigns.

Taking a dig at the BJP's central leaders, he claimed that the people of Bihar would not allow "outsiders to control the state".

Talking to reporters here, Yadav said, “The EC has not disclosed the gender-wise data of electors who cast their votes on November 6 even after four days have passed from the first phase of assembly polls. This is happening for the first time. Earlier, it was given immediately."

He also alleged, "The PM did not talk about major issues like unemployment and migration during his campaigns in the Bihar polls. He indulged in negative politics."

The RJD leader also claimed that there would be no compromise with law and order, and "we will take action against criminals, communal forces and corruption if the INDIA bloc wins Bihar polls".