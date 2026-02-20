Bihar: Tejashwi slams Maithili Thakur for 'Dhritarashtra' remarks

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur for her remarks about his party's rule in Bihar.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition, did not mention the BJP MLA by name but attached a photo of the first-time MLA in his social media post, criticising the comments.

While speaking in the assembly on Thursday, Thakur likened RJD president Lalu Prasad's fondness for his younger son Yadav to that of Dhritarashtra, the blind king of Hastinapur, for prince Duryodhana.

Although the Alinagar MLA had not mentioned Prasad, Yadav or their party by name, she had dropped ample hints of what she was driving at by referring to "Bihar before 2005", the year in which the RJD was voted out of power.

Adopting an admonitory tone, Yadav wrote in his post, "Some people think they have a thorough knowledge of politics as soon as they become a legislator. Without understanding even the a, b, c of legislature, they have the temerity to make snide remarks about a 'Jannayak' (people's hero, an epithet RJD workers use for their supremo)." The RJD leader also lambasted Thakur for remaining quiet on the rape and murder of a Dalit girl, a few weeks ago, in Darbhanga district where her own constituency falls.

He also sarcastically reminded Thakur that though she spoke of "jungle raj" during RJD rule, her mother complained of valuables being stolen in their native district of Madhubani a few days ago, while her own party is in power in the state. PTI NAC SOM