Bihar: Three-and-half-year-old girl sexually assaulted, accused arrested

Patna, Jan 31 (PTI) A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Patna's Bihta area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested by the police.

Speaking to reporters, Danapur-2 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amrendra Kumar Jha said, "According to a police complaint lodged by the girl's mother, her daughter was sexually assaulted by a neighbour when she was playing outside the house." A case has been registered and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, he said.

The accused was named in the FIR and he was promptly arrested, the SDPO said.

The girl has been sent to the nearest government hospital for medical examination and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI PKD ACD