Bihar: Three arrested for posing as CBI officers, extorting people

Patna, May 18 (PTI) Bihar Police have arrested three members of an organised gang for allegedly posing as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to extort money from people, officials said on Sunday.

Police also seized two pistols, one country-made gun, three cartridges, six mobile phones, an army uniform and a fake ID card of the CBI from their possession.

Police said the accused were also involved in cases of loot and robbery.

The accused have been identified as Ritan Kumar Singh, Arvind Kumar and Nitish Kumar.

According to a statement issued by the Patna Police, "All three were arrested from different locations of Patna on Saturday. Preliminary investigations have revealed that they were impersonating CBI officers to extort money from victims." "Posing as Special Officer of the CBI, Arvind Kumar used to extort money from the victims. They are involved in several cases of loot and robbery. Further investigation is on," it added. PTI PKD ACD