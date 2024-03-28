Bihar: Three candidates each of NDA, INDIA bloc file nomination papers

Patna, Mar 28 (PTI) Three candidates each of the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday filed their nomination papers in Bihar for the seats going to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Gaya), Vivek Thakur (Nawada) and Arun Bharti (Jamui) filed their nomination papers in the presence of senior leaders of the BJP-led coalition.
Nomination papers were also filed by Abhay Kushwaha (Aurangabad), Archana Ravidas (Jamui) and Kumar Sarvajeet (Gaya), all candidates of the RJD, which is a part of the INDIA bloc but has ruffled many feathers by giving party tickets to a number of seats without taking allies, particularly the Congress, into confidence.
Notably, former Congress MP Nikhil Kumar was expected to be the INDIA candidate from Aurangabad where the RJD has fielded a JD(U) turncoat.
Sitting BJP MP from Aurangabad, Sushil Kumar Singh, filed his nomination papers earlier this week.
Manjhi, 79, who heads Hindustani Awam Morcha, filed his nomination papers for the reserved Gaya seat in the presence of state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary, who is also a deputy CM, minister Shravan Kumar, who belongs to the JD(U), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan.
The NDA leaders also addressed a public meeting organised on the occasion, before heading for Jamui, which is also a reserved seat.
Arun Bharti, married to Chirag Paswan's sister, has been fielded by the party of his brother-in-law who is shifting base to Hajipur after having represented Jamui in Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms.
In Nawada, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP candidate Vivek Thakur filed nomination papers in the presence of senior party leaders including Union minister Giriraj Singh, who had made his Lok Sabha debut from the seat in 2014 but moved to Begusarai five years later.
Thakur's principal rival is RJD candidate Shravan Kumar Kushwaha who had filed his nomination papers earlier this week.
In contrast to the fanfare with which NDA candidates filed their nomination papers, it was a low-key affair for nominees of the RJD, with top party leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav away in Delhi.