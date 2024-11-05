Bihar: Three children drown in Ganga

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Nov 5 (PTI) Three children, including a girl, all members of the same family, drowned in Ganga in Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Tuesday, an official said.

According to Pranav Kumar, vice chairman of Bhagalpur Zila Parishad, the incident took place in Pirpainti area.

"Altogether six children from a family had gone to Badi Mohanpur Ghat to have a look at the preparations for the upcoming Chhath festivities. They inadvertently ventured into deep waters and got swept by the strong currents," he said.

"Three children were rescued by onlookers. The bodies of the three others were fished out by divers pressed into service," the official added.

All the deceased were in the age group of 10-15 years, he added.

"It is a tragic incident that has cast a shadow on the festive season. We urge the common people to take all precautions and the administration to make all necessary arrangements," he added. PTI CORR NAC ACD