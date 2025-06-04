Bihar: Three policemen, including SHO, suspended in sexual assault case of minor in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur, Jun 4 (PTI) Three policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO) of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district were on Wednesday suspended on charge of dereliction of duty in the sexual assault case of a minor, officials said.

The suspended police officers are Turki police station SHO Pramod Kumar Singh, Manjar Alam (sub-inspector) and Mohd Faridi (assistant sub-inspector).

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muzaffarpur, Sushil Kumar said, "Preliminary investigations into the sexual assault case of a minor girl that took place on May 31 in the Turki area have revealed that these policemen did not act promptly and caused a delay in registration of the FIR. They have been put under suspension with immediate effect…and inquiry has also been ordered. Departmental action will also be initiated against them after completion of the inquiry.

The three policemen remained indifferent even after the mother of the victim approached the police station for registration of the FIR, said the SSP. Police have so far failed to nab the accused even after four days of the incident.

According to sources in Muzaffarpur police, "The incident took place in the Turki area on May 31. The next day, the mother of the victim approached the police station. Without registering the FIR, cops called the accused to the police station in front of the mother of the victim and asked her to file a complaint with the Women Police station. The Women police station registered an FIR and by the time the accused managed to flee."