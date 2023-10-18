Bihar tillers known for adopting new methods besides preserving old farming techniques: Murmu

Patna, Oct 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the farmers of Bihar are known for adopting new farming methods besides preserving the traditional ones.

Murmu, who launched the fourth Agricultural Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar here, said the state is leading in the production of mushrooms, honey, makhana and fish.

"Agriculture is an important part of the folk culture of Bihar. It is the basis of Bihar's economy. Agriculture and allied sectors not only employ almost half of the state's workforce but also contribute significantly to the state's GDP. Therefore, all-round development of the agriculture sector is very important," said the President.

Murmu noted that as a result of the implementation of the last three agricultural road maps, the productivity of paddy, wheat and maize has almost doubled in the state.

"A Nobel Prize-winning economist called the farmers of Nalanda ‘greater than scientists’. Despite adopting to modern farming methods, the farmers of Bihar have preserved the traditional methods of agriculture and varieties of grains," said the President.

Murmu urged farmers of Bihar to take advantage of the rising demand for organic products.

"The government of Bihar has created an organic corridor in the districts along the banks of the Ganga to boost organic farming. This is a good step taken by the state government," she said.

The President said that global warming and climate change are crises for the existence of entire humanity. "But these affect the poor the most. Bihar has received very little rainfall in recent years. Bihar has been considered a water-rich state, rivers and ponds have been the identity of this state. To maintain this identity, it is important to pay attention to water conservation. Climate Resilient Agriculture can play an important role in dealing with the challenge of climate change," she said.

Murmu said she was happy to know that ethanol is being produced from maize, a major crop of Bihar, as it is a key step towards reducing dependence on fossil fuels, environmental protection and energy security of the country.

The President said that the contribution of Bihar is very important in fulfilling the dream of developed India.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the Bihar government has been taking several measures for the benefit of farmers, weaker sections of the society and the downtrodden.

“The state government recently conducted a caste survey which is a step towards benefitting all sections of the society, including farmers. Bihar's growth rate is third among the top three fastest-growing states in the country," he said.

The main focus of the fourth edition of the agricultural road map is on crop diversification, doorstep delivery of veterinary services, higher foodgrain production and better agricultural marketing. PTI PKD NN