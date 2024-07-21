Bihar to conduct 'indoor air pollution' study

Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has decided to conduct an “indoor air pollution” study in Patna to identify types of pollutants inside people's homes and their effects, besides suggesting corrective measures.

The study will be first conducted in the capital city and later it will be held in Gaya, Muzaffarpur and a few other cities of the state.

Talking to PTI, Devendra Kumar Shukla, Chairman of the BSPCB, said, “We have initiated talks with the IIT-Tirupati for conducting indoor air pollution study in Patna to identify types of indoor air pollutants, their effects and also suggest corrective measures to reduce it. Our talks with IIT-Tirupati are expected to be finalised very soon." Bihar is probably the first state in India which has decided to conduct an indoor air pollution study, he said.

“People must know about the pollution levels inside their homes. The study will be conducted by dividing the city into various zones. A few houses will be selected from each zone for the study using modern techniques,” said the BSPCB head.

Air pollution is mostly considered an outdoor concern, but studies suggest that indoor air can be polluted as well and might even be more so than the air outside, he said.

People are now spending more time indoors than before with the advent of online learning, entertainment, and shopping, Shukla said.

Since Patna has recently emerged as one of the most polluted cities in the country, the study will begin from there, he added.

“The ill effects of indoor air pollution are becoming a serious matter globally. The most affected groups are women and younger children, as they spend the maximum time at home. Indoor air pollutants can cause respiratory infections, chronic bronchitis and several other diseases, said Shukla.

Stating that the Indo-Gangetic plains are worst affected due to air pollution, mainly because of dust, he emphasized the need for long-term measures to curb air pollution.

“As for controlling vehicle emissions, there should be a proper traffic system in cities, including Patna, so that there are no bottlenecks that result in snarls which hike pollution,” said the BSPCB Chairman.

The poor air quality, especially during winter, in various cities in Bihar has always remained a matter of concern for the authorities. PTI PKD NN