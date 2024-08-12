Bihar to construct multipurpose buildings on Waqf Board land, set up 21 madrasas

Patna, Aug 12 (PTI) The Bihar government is preparing to construct multipurpose buildings, wedding halls, market complexes and other structures for development of property registered under Sunni and Shia Waqf boards.

Announcing this, Minority Welfare Minister Zama Khan on Monday said the government has also decided to set up 21 new madrasas in various parts of the state.

“Ten projects had been proposed for construction of multi-purpose buildings, market complex and library in Patna, Purnea, Kaimur, Katihar, Kishanganj, Nawada and Siwan in 2023-24. An amount of Rs 105.13 crore was proposed for those projects,” Khan told reporters.

In 2024-25, multipurpose buildings, guest houses, marriage halls, Waqf office buildings, and market complexes would be built in Siwan and Bhagalpur districts, he said.

All these projects would be implemented under the Bihar Rajya Waqf Vikas Yojana, the minister said.

“The state government has also decided to construct 21 new madrasas in different parts of the state under the Bihar Rajya Madarsa Sudridhikaran Yojna BRMSY. Ten madrasas were recently completed by the authorities concerned in the state,” he said.

Under the BRMSY, facilities such as drinking water, libraries, equipment, toilets and computer science labs are provided for strengthening the madrasa infrastructure.

“An administrative approval of Rs 32.39 crore was given last year for strengthening one madrasa each in Nalanda and East Champaran and two in Purnea,” the minister told reporters.

Asked about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Khan said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is concerned about the sentiment and welfare of minority communities in the state. Whatever is decided will certainly be in the interest of the community”.

The Bill was sent to the JPC after opposition parties objected to its provisions.

He also said that the state government is concerned about the protection of Waqf properties and the administration will ensure that no encroachment takes place on such assets. PTI PKD NN