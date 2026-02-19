Bihar to crack down on modified ‘DJ’ vehicles, probe in 15 days: Minister

Patna, Feb 19 (PTI) The Bihar government will launch a statewide investigation within the next 15 days to identify and act against modified ‘DJ’ vehicles flouting permission norms, Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar said.

Responding to a question by Independent MLC Banshidhar Brajwasi during the ongoing budget session, Kumar said such vehicles would be restricted and forfeited if found operating without requisite permission.

Brajwasi had flagged that the structure of several ‘DJ’ vehicles in the state had been altered in a manner that conceals their registration numbers.

‘DJ' vehicles are typically equipped with an amplifier, mixer and speakers emitting extremely loud sound.

Kumar said the department would conduct a state-wide inquiry within 15 days and ensure that vehicles carrying DJs without authorisation are restricted from operating.

In a written reply tabled in the House, the minister cited provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, stating that Section 52 bars any modification to a vehicle’s structure without prior approval of the registering authority.

He said unauthorised structural changes could invite cancellation of registration under Section 55(5) and penalties under Section 182(A) of the Act.

Kumar asserted that the department would ensure no ‘DJ’ vehicle operates in the state without permission. PTI SUK RBT