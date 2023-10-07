Bihar to create patrolling force to check accident fatalities on national highways

Patna, Oct 7 (PTI) The Bihar government has initiated a process of establishing a dedicated patrolling force for national highways covering 5,358 km of roads in the state, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The move comes after data suggests that at least 44 per cent of the total deaths in road accidents take place on national highways in the state.

Additional 1,500 traffic personnel will be required for the dedicated force, the officer said.

“The number of deaths due to road accidents on national highways in Bihar is alarming. Fatalities on national highways in the state have increased by almost 12 per cent in 2022 as compared to the previous year.

"Over-speeding accounts for 30 per cent and wrong-side driving for 12 per cent of accidents. These two factors are the main cause of deaths in road accidents in Bihar," Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Traffic) Sudhanshu Kumar told PTI.

Proper enforcement of traffic rules will certainly bring down the number of road fatalities on national highways, he said.

"That is why the Bihar Traffic Police have decided to establish a dedicated highway patrol force in the state. A detailed proposal in this regard has been sent to the authority concerned for the final approval," he said. Expressing concern over road accident deaths on highways, the ADG said the government is committed to reduce the number of such fatalities.

"We are taking up several steps to contain these unfortunate incidents. Highway patrolling vehicles, which will be deployed at strategic locations every 50 km, will play a crucial role in saving the lives of people," the police officer said.

"Additional 1,500 traffic personnel will be required for the dedicated force and a total of 114 patrolling vehicles, equipped with high-tech gadgets, will be used by it," he said.

The ADG, however, refused to divulge other details of the proposal.

According to sources, the highway patrolling units will initially be engaged in those districts where the fatalities in road accidents on national highways are high in the state.

Saran, Hajipur, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bihpur, Katihar, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Gopalganj are among the districts where the proposed highway patrolling force will be deployed.

Darbhanga, Supaul, Narahia, Narpatganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jhanjharpur, Purnea, Jamui and Chaka are also on the list.

The remaining districts will be covered in the second phase, the sources said.

According to the Bihar Transport Department's annual report, released in March this year, the state recorded a 16.13 per cent rise in road accident deaths in 2022 as compared to the previous year.

Altogether, 10,790 road accidents were reported across the state last year, claiming 8,896 lives, as against 9,553 accidents and 7,660 deaths in 2021.

Earlier, a Supreme Court committee on road safety had asked the state government to introduce highway patrolling on accident-prone stretches to reduce fatalities. PTI PKD BDC