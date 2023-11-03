Bihar to expand integrated emergency service 'Dial 112' in rural areas

Patna, Nov 3 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday approved a proposal for the expansion of integrated emergency service ‘Dial 112’ in rural areas of the state.

The proposal mooted by the home department was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Friday.

“The cabinet sanctioned Rs 766.71 crore for the expansion of the integrated emergency service 112 — an all-encompassing emergency helpline number to access police, fire brigade, ambulance and other services in rural areas of the state. Till now, the Dial-112 service was available in Patna and the district headquarters,” S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters.

“The service will soon become operational in rural parts of Bihar,” he said.

The Union government had initiated the integrated emergency number in December 2012.

The cabinet also cleared the proposal of providing free electricity connection to every agricultural land in the state.

“Free electricity connection will be provided for agricultural purposes under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Krishi Vidyut Sambandh Yojana’ (phase-2). The state government will bear all infrastructural expenses...” said Siddharth.

The cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 2,190.75 crore to the department concerned on Friday.

Besides, the it cleared the inclusion of 3,393 more localities, spread in different parts of the state, under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal’ (tap water in every home) scheme. PTI PKD RBT