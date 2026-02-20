Bihar to finalise plan to promote cultivation of medicinal plant used for heart ailments: Minister

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) The Bihar government will soon finalise a comprehensive plan to promote cultivation of ‘terminalia arjuna’, a medicinal plant widely used in Ayurveda for heart ailments, State Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Friday.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the assembly, Pandey said the plan would be prepared in coordination with other departments, with special focus on north Bihar.

“Terminalia arjuna is a popular herbal medicine, owing to bioactive compounds such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. The government will soon finalise a comprehensive plan to promote its cultivation,” he said.

The issue was raised by BJP MLA Maithili Thakur and other members.

Pandey said the medicinal utility of ‘terminalia arjuna’ in cardiovascular diseases was well established, and its cultivation could generate employment in north Bihar and other parts of the state. It would also provide an additional source of income to farmers engaged in its farming, he said.

The minister said the Bihar State Medicinal Plant Board would work towards conservation, cultivation, sustainable harvesting, value addition and marketing of medicinal plants.

Compliance with biodiversity conservation norms, forest laws and scientific standards would be ensured, he said.

Participating in the discussion, Thakur highlighted the abundance of Arjuna trees in north Bihar, particularly in the Alinagar assembly constituency, and described it as a significant economic and Ayurvedic asset for the state.

She said the bark of the tree contains important medicinal components, and suggested that instead of sending raw material to other states, small processing units should be set up at the district level to manufacture value-added products such as tablets, decoctions and heart-care supplements. PTI RBT