Bihar to form milk producers' committees in all villages in 2 yrs to boost dairy production: Nitish

Patna, Feb 7 (PTI) The Bihar government has decided to form milk producers' committees in all 39,073 villages to boost dairy production, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday.

Kumar said such committees have already been formed in 25,593 villages, and those will be set up in the remaining 13,480 villages in the next two years.

The Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resource Department has been given instructions in this regard, he said.

Kumar said directions have also been given to open Sudha Milk outlets in all panchayat areas by the end of the 2026-27 fiscal.

"This will enhance milk production as well as ensure a fair price for livestock rearers for their milk," he said in a post on X.

"Under the Saat Nischay-2 scheme, Sudha Milk outlets have already been opened in all blocks of the state. Now, under Saat Nischay-3, a decision has been taken to open Sudha Milk outlets in all panchayats as well. Out of the total 8,053 panchayats, these outlets are now available in only 100," he added.

Kumar said JEEViKA 'didis' would be given preference during allotments of Sudha Milk outlets, promoting women's entrepreneurship.

JEEViKA 'didis' are women associated with the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), which is spearheading the World Bank-funded Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP).

The 'Saat Nischay-3' programme is aimed at taking Bihar to be among the most developed states in the country by 2030.

Kumar said that when the dairy business grows, new employment opportunities will be created for people in their own villages.

"At the same time, the availability of milk and milk products will be ensured. This will strengthen the rural economy and bring prosperity," he said. PTI PKD SOM