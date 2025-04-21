Bihar to get second Amrit Bharat train service from Thursday, PM to inaugurate

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a non-AC Amrit Bharat train service between Bihar's Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on April 24, the Railway Board said on Monday.

Once operational, it will be the second such modern state-of-the-art train connecting Bihar with the rest of the country.

As of now, Amrit Bharat trains are operational on two routes. The first connects Bihar with the national capital on the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar route and the other runs on the Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya route, connecting West Bengal with Karnataka.

"The Saharsa-Madhubani-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus service is the third route (overall) and the second for Bihar on which an Amrit Bharat train will be operational. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi (on April 24).

"The other important stations on this route include Hajipur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Bhusaval," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board.

Railway officials said the train can reach up to a maximum speed of 130 kmph. Designed especially for the middle class and Antyodaya (economically weaker) sections, the service won't be hard on the wallet -- costing around Rs 450 for 1,000 km of journey.

"Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains are manufactured at ICF (Integral Coach Factory) and have push-and-pull technology, meaning they have engines on both ends that save turnaround time," Kumar explained.

Highlighting several passenger-friendly services onboard the train, he said the train has foldable snack tables and bottle holders, mobile holders, fully sealed gangways, a vacuum evacuation system, radium-illuminated flooring strips like in aeroplanes and air spring suspension in the body among many other special features.

"The toilets have an electro-pneumatic flushing system, automatic soap dispensers, and aerosol-based fire suppression systems. The train has an emergency talk-back system in every coach for two-way communication between passengers and security personnel," Kumar said.

Highlighting the security features, he said, "It is for the first time that fire detection systems have been offered in non-AC coaches. There is an onboard Condition Monitoring System (OBCMS) for real-time monitoring of wheels and bearings." PTI JP JP NSD NSD