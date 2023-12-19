Bihar to introduce 4D imaging radar system to monitor traffic on highways

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) The Bihar Police is going to introduce a speed violation detection system with 4D imaging radar to effectively monitor traffic on national highways in the state, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The new system, which will be introduced in February next year, is extremely accurate in estimating the speed of a vehicle, unlike the video-based mechanism that needs multiple images to figure out the speed, he said.

Talking to PTI, Bihar Police (Traffic) Additional Director General Sudhanshu Kumar said, “The traffic police is going to introduce a new ‘4D imaging radar-based speed violation detection system’ for effective traffic monitoring on the national highways in the state from February 2024." 4D imaging radar is a high-resolution, long-range sensor technology that offers significant advantages over 3D radar.

He said the operations of the system are simple.

"It is a single system to be installed on the top of a traffic police vehicle and can cover several lanes. The speed is measured by radar whereas the lane video cameras will automatically record the number plate of the violating vehicle," Kumar said.

It will be of great help to check the number of accidents on the national highways in the state, he said.

"This technology for effective traffic monitoring will be introduced in a phased manner," the ADG said.

Initially, the system will be in place at "56 points on national highways 2, 28, 30, 31 and 57", he said.

By the end of the next financial year, this will be introduced on all national highways that pass through the state, he added.

The camera can also record other violations like red-light jumping, wrong-side driving, and triple riding on two-wheelers among others, he said, adding that the facility is equipped with cameras to record violations even at night.

At least 44 per cent of the total deaths in road accidents take place on national highways in the state.

Expressing concern over deaths due to road accidents on highways, the ADG said, “The government is committed to reducing such fatalities and is taking up several steps to contain the number of accidents. We will soon introduce highway (national) patrolling vehicles, which will be deployed at strategic locations in every 50 km”. PTI PKD BDC