Bihar to introduce GIS-based cess collection system on constructions to provide benefits to workers

Patna, Aug 28 (PTI) The Bihar government is set to introduce a GIS-based cess collection system for all construction works—whether government, commercial, or private—across the state.

The state’s labour resources department aims to use the revenue collected from this cess to provide various benefits to building and construction workers registered with the state government.

"During the fiscal year 2023-24, we collected Rs 694.80 crore in cess from all construction activities across the state. For the year 2024-25, we have set a target of Rs 1,500 crore. To achieve this, we are preparing to introduce a GIS-based cess collection system. All preparations have been made in Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya, and later it will be extended to all districts," said state labour resources minister Santosh Kumar Singh at a press conference on Wednesday.

The minister said the initiative aims to enhance revenue collection and streamline administrative processes.

"By leveraging Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, we intend to improve the efficiency and accuracy of cess collection. This technology allows us to manage and analyse data spatially, making it ideal for monitoring and collecting construction cess, which is a tax levied on construction activities." he said.

The minister added that construction projects involving investments up to Rs 10 lakh will be required to pay a 1 per cent cess to the labour department. "GIS technology will enable precise mapping of construction sites, assess their impact, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards," the minister explained.

The introduction of GIS will facilitate real-time monitoring, reduce manual errors, and enhance the enforcement of tax laws. The goal is to maximize facilities and launch various welfare schemes for workers, Singh added.

The government has also recently increased ex gratia payment for migrant labourers from the state who die due to natural causes or accidents in other parts of the country or abroad. The payment has been raised to Rs 2 lakh from the previous Rs 1 lakh.

In cases of permanent disability due to an accident, compensation has been increased to Rs 1 lakh, up from Rs 75,000 and for partial disabilities, the amount has been raised to Rs 75,000, the minister added. PTI PKD MNB