Bihar to issue 1cr fresh Ayushman Bharat cards to eligible beneficiaries within 30 days

Patna, June 7 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday decided to issue one crore fresh Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards within a month.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY) offers health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care for low-income earners across the country. As a centrally sponsored scheme, it receives funding from both the Union government and the states.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting presided over by Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

The minister instructed health department officials to swiftly issue one crore fresh Ayushman Bharat cards to eligible beneficiaries within the state.

Currently, approximately 2.92 crore people in the state benefit from the ABPM-JAY scheme. According to data, 3,45,785 cards were issued to eligible beneficiaries within the state in the past month.