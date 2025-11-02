Bihar to see 3 new portfolios for murder, kidnapping, extortion if Lalu's son voted to power: Shah

Muzaffarpur, Nov 2 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, alleging that if his son is voted to power, Bihar will see "creation of three ministries for murder, kidnapping and extortion".

On the other hand, if the NDA retains power, Bihar will be made flood-free, he claimed, while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur.

He urged people to vote for the NDA to "check the recurrence of 'jungle raj witnessed during RJD regime".

Shah said that the NDA will not only usher in a new era of development but also create a separate ministry to control floods.

"If voted to power, the NDA government will make Bihar flood-free...It will set up a separate ministry to control floods," claimed Shah, while addressing a poll rally at Muzaffarpur.

"If Lalu's son (Tejashwi) becomes Bihar chief minister, three more new ministries will be created to oversee kidnapping, extortion and murder...Your votes for NDA will save Bihar from RJD's 'jungle raj'. Efforts are underway to bring back 'jungle raj' with new faces," Shah alleged.

He also accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of "trying to make their sons the Bihar chief minister and the prime minister, respectively, and asserted that both posts "are not vacant".

"PM Modi made India secure, safe, and prosperous and launched various welfare schemes," Shah said. PTI NAM BDC