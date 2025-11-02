Bihar to see portfolios of murder, kidnapping, extortion if Lalu's son voted to power, alleges Shah

Muzaffarpur, Nov 2 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, alleging that if his son is voted to power, Bihar will see "creation of three portfolios of murder, kidnapping and extortion".

On the other hand, if the NDA retains power, the state will be made flood-free, he claimed, while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur.

He urged people to vote for the NDA to "check the recurrence of 'jungle raj witnessed during the RJD regime".

Addressing another rally in Vaishali, Shah appealed to electors to "cast votes to prevent the return of RJD's 'jungle raj' that saw kidnappings, murders, atrocities".

Shah said that the NDA will not only usher in a new era of development but also create a separate ministry to control floods.

"If voted to power, the NDA government will make Bihar flood-free...It will set up a separate ministry to control floods," claimed Shah, while addressing a poll rally at Muzaffarpur.

"If Lalu's son (Tejashwi) becomes Bihar chief minister, three more new portfolios will be created to oversee kidnapping, extortion and murder...Your votes for NDA will save Bihar from RJD's 'jungle raj'. Efforts are underway to bring back 'jungle raj' with new faces," Shah alleged.

He also claimed infighting is underway among 'Mahagathbandhan' constituents in Bihar.

Shah also accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of "trying to make their sons the Bihar chief minister and the prime minister, respectively, and asserted that both posts "are not vacant".

"PM Modi made India secure, safe, and prosperous and launched various welfare schemes," Shah said at the Muzaffarpur rally Highlighting welfare schemes launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the reduction in GST would help litchi growers in Bihar, and "steps are being taken to set up a mega food park in Muzaffarpur with Rs 20,000 crore investment.

"Under the Modi-Nitish regime, Bihar became the first state to export rail engines and set up an engineering cluster at Gayaji," he said.

"The PM has chalked out a scheme to ensure water from Koshi, Ganga, and Gandak rivers reaches farmers' fields for irrigation in Bihar," the former BJP president said at the Vaishali rally.

A special Vande Bharat train would be launched to connect Bihar's Sitamarhi, considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita, to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple has been set up.

The train service will be initiated after the Sita Temple is built at Sitamarhi at a cost of Rs 850 crore.

He termed NDA allies - the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV), HAM, Kushwaha's party as the five Pandavas, and said the alliance will "ensure Bihar's prosperity". PTI NAM BDC